Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Power Integrations worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $19,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 203,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in Power Integrations by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 882,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,451,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $7,470,000.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $55,368.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $98,166.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,397.73. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

