Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,146,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Dropbox worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dropbox by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,641,000 after buying an additional 1,245,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dropbox by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $66,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,206.87. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $754,346 in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.