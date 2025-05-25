Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

