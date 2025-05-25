Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,363 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Trex worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Trex by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Trex by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Trex by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREX. Wall Street Zen lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,286 shares of company stock worth $323,003 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

