Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,567 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $59.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

