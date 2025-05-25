Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,954,272 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,954,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Teladoc Health worth $17,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

