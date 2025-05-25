Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 56,965 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 350,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,965 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $54.50 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,981. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

