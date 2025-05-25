Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 99,648 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Harmonic worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Harmonic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

HLIT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Whalen bought 3,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,726. This trade represents a 51.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

