Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,567,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fortis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 764,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,772,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fortis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

