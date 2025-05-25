nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

