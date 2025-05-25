Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 234,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 354,083 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,635,000 after acquiring an additional 211,485 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.44. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

