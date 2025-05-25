Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of OLO worth $17,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OLO by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
OLO Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $8.74 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About OLO
Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
