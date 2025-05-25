Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after acquiring an additional 527,054 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after acquiring an additional 289,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

