Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,154 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

