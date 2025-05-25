ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,858 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

MTX opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

