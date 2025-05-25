ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MANH opened at $185.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.85.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.