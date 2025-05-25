ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 238 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.18.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Citigroup started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

