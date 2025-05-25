ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,810 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR opened at $61.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.