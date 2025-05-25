ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,771 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,668,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,218,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BWIN opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $143,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,593.12. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,500 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,503. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

