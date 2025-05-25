ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after buying an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,785,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,914,000 after buying an additional 3,354,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,261,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,316,000 after buying an additional 3,305,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

