ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

