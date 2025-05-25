ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,263,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $10,446,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Watsco by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 139,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $454.98 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.08 and a 1-year high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $485.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.61.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

