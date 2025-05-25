ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.14 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -706.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

