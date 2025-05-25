ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 293.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $183,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.65 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

