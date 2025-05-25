ProShare Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CORZ. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. This trade represents a 40.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORZ. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

