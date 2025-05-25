ProShare Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 34.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

