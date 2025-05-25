ProShare Advisors LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Park National by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Park National by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Park National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Park National by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PRK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Park National Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Park National stock opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $131.93 and a 52-week high of $207.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.54.

Park National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

