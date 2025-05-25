ProShare Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.20. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $595,216.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,748.33. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,733.92. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,737 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

