ProShare Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill Stock Up 1.2%

Seadrill stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). Seadrill had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Featured Stories

