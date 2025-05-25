ProShare Advisors LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.94.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

