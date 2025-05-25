ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,380,000 after acquiring an additional 138,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,967,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

PFSI opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $430.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $1,044,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,273,786.25. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,604 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,477.76. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

