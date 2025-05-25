ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 304.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

SHO opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

