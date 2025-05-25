ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,217,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,942,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 513.8% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 151,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price target on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

