Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

