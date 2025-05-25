Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,130 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,242.66. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,741 shares of company stock worth $11,414,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Zillow Group stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

