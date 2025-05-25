Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 385 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 145.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

