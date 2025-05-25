Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 4,106 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

