Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 543 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.25 and a 1-year high of $277.37. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.81.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.