Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 576 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 758,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,732,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,056,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,870,000 after buying an additional 190,955 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,688.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,312 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 174,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.4%

PAC stock opened at $232.67 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $146.62 and a twelve month high of $233.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.66.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $4.3222 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.