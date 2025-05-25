Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 8,021 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,241,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 268,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,843,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,459,000 after purchasing an additional 98,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,488,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Shares of HRL opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

