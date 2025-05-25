Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

PARA stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

