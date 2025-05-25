Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 570.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

