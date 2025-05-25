Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 878,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,651,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $203,375,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $381.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.53 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

