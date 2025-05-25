Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

