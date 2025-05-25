Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,119 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CR opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,871.60. The trade was a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

