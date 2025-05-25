Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 2,246 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LITE opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.18. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $362,518.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,904.59. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,021.32. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,764. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.