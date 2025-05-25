Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 23,886 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,197 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,639,000 after purchasing an additional 227,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

