Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,982 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $343,007,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rayonier by 730.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,829,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $30,935,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 784,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 234,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

