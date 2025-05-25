Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $17,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 505,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

In other Exelixis news, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 412,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,892.32. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 559,873 shares of company stock valued at $24,646,347. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

