Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

